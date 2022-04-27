Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 16th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Ally Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,916 shares of company stock valued at $374,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

