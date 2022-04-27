Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOG traded down $95.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,294.91. The stock had a trading volume of 126,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,315. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,660.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,784.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

