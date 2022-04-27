Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2,373.00, but opened at $2,307.11. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,302.76, with a volume of 69,319 shares traded.

The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,293.88.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,653.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,777.11.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

