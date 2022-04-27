Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

