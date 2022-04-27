AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ATGFF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560. AltaGas has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

