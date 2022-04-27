Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.06

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 129327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $693,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,223 shares of the software’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,150 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,784 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

