Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

