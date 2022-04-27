Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.19. 5,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 42.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $34,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

