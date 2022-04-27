Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.02

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 252384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

