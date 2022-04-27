Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.02

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 252384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
