América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $20.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. Analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

