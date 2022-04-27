American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACC remained flat at $$64.75 during trading on Wednesday. 204,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,408. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

