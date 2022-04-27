American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,092 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Express were worth $78,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.
In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Express Profile (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
