American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
See Also
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.