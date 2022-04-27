American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of American Water Works worth $56,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,811,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,452,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,116. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

