Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.28 and a 200 day moving average of $299.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.