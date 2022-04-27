Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMP opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.28 and a 200 day moving average of $299.38. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

