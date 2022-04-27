Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 25,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,174. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

