Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Trading 6.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.21. 12,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 494,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

