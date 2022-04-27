Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Ames National has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $216.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $26.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ames National by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.
Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
