Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Ames National has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $216.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ames National by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

