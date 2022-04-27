Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

