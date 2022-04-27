Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.14 ($0.07). 1,396,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,962,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.11 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £24.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.64.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

