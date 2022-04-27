Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.14 ($0.07). 1,396,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,962,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.11 ($0.07).
The company has a market capitalization of £24.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.64.
Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)
