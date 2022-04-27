Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 162,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $253,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

