ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.93

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 3210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of analysts have commented on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

