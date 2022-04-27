Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.61

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 71037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,364 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Amyris by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

