Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after buying an additional 1,978,563 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,450 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,345 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,067,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

ABST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,855. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.