Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $5.28 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $72.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $189.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $361.01 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $686.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $514.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

