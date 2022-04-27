Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to report $529.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.69 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $475.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.00. 7,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

