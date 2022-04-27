Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $15.56 on Tuesday, reaching $352.53. 1,335,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.94. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.