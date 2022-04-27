Analysts Anticipate The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. AES reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

AES opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AES by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AES by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 6.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

