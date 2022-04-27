Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 84.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 292.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 7,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,676. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.05. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

