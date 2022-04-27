Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

