Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.22). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,747. The company has a market cap of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

