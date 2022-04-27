Analysts Expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTRP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

