Analysts Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will post sales of $196.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.30 million and the highest is $197.38 million. Invacare posted sales of $196.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $872.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $863.60 million to $880.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $910.31 million, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $931.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

