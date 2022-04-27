Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

