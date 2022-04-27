Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.34. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.