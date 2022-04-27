Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.15 Million

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $454.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.51 million and the lowest is $449.58 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $467.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aaron’s.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $362,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aaron’s stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
