Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $1.00. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

