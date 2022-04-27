Analysts Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT at $355.00

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ALFVY stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 37,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

