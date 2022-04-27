Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $38.00

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks by 52.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 77.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 510,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

