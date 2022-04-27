Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $65.64

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

BCE stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. 1,423,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. BCE has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

