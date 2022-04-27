Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Target Price at C$10.03

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$9.15. 997,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,252. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

