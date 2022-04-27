Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT at $62.60

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,667. The stock has a market cap of $814.69 million, a PE ratio of 3,578.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

