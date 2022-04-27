Analysts Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NCR stock traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. 235,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,710. NCR has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,079,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NCR by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

