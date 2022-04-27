Analysts Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) PT at $12.00

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

STIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 147,435 shares of company stock worth $434,119 and sold 19,929 shares worth $61,635. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STIM remained flat at $$2.65 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,739. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

