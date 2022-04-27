Analysts Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) PT at $31.00

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LASR. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,208. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $564.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

