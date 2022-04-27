Analysts Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Target Price at $15.75

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 61.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,975,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,084. The stock has a market cap of $757.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.83. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

