Analysts Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Price Target at $210.57

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SUI stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.53. 702,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average is $190.84.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

