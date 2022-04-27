Analysts Set Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Target Price at $5.08

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.48.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talkspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
OTCMKTS TALK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,717. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.
Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.
