Analysts Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $66.83

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,866. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

